Deiveson Figueiredo's team has asked for some time to rest after his UFC 332 defeat, and teammate Felipe Leite shared a very emotional message after the former flyweight champion got stopped by Payton Talbott. Figueiredo lasted only 2:09 before Talbott finished him by TKO in the opening round, which gave the Brazilian his first career loss by strikes. It also becomes three defeats in 2026 for Figueiredo, after earlier losses to Song Yadong and Umar Nurmagomedov. Leite's message was about the team, family and the need to recover, not about explaining the result. Figueiredo now faces a decision about his future.

Felipe Leite Shares Message After Figueiredo's UFC 332 Loss

The statement came from Felipe Leite, Figueiredo's teammate, on social media after UFC 332. Figueiredo later retweeted the message onto his Instagram Stories.

Leite didn't try to explain the defeat away. Instead he talked about the time they spent together in camp, and about the emotional side of competing as a team.

“Now isn't the time to justify ourselves, but to rest. The body and mind need it, and family deserves this reunion,” Leite wrote.

He also thanked Figueiredo and the rest of the team for the experience, friendship and work they shared during the three-month period before the fight. Honestly, the message covered a lot, from weight loss to the highs and lows that come with preparing for fights.

Figueiredo's stoppage against Talbott came at 2:09 of the first round. Until UFC 332, the 38-year-old was never stopped by strikes in his MMA career. Not once.

Figueiredo Faces Career Decision After Third 2026 Loss

The Talbott defeat leaves Figueiredo with five losses in his last six fights. His three defeats this year came against Talbott, Song Yadong and Umar Nurmagomedov, all in a pretty difficult stretch for the veteran.

Figueiredo is 38 and will turn 39 in December. But he still has options, and a return to the flyweight division was already teased before the Talbott fight.

Getting back to 125 pounds wouldn't be easy. Figueiredo has said the weight cut is tough for him, but that division could still be where he finishes his career.

For now, his team's message is more about taking time away after three months of preparation, and less about what comes next. The next move at 125 pounds, or somewhere else, is not confirmed yet.