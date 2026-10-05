Joe Rogan has doubts about what is really driving Conor McGregor's UFC comeback, and he questions if the former champion still has same hunger that once pushed him to the top. McGregor returned in July after five years away. But the comeback finished after a little over a minute, when he suffered ACL and meniscus injuries against Max Holloway. Rogan's comments are not so much about the loss itself, they are more about what McGregor was chasing by stepping back into the Octagon. The Irishman has only two wins across the last decade and remains winless since 2016, so Rogan wonders where that old motivation went.

Conor McGregor surprises us yet again with a new haircut. But I'm glad to see him recovering well. Maybe we'll see him back in the Octagon again someday. https://t.co/lp32dCEEp0 — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) October 5, 2026

Joe Rogan questions McGregor's motivation

Rogan pointed to McGregor's financial position as one reason his motivation may not be same anymore.

“Is he just chasing that ‘high' or is he chasing that dream?” Rogan said on his podcast.

His argument comes from the very big difference between McGregor's life now and the fighter who was climbing through the UFC ranks. Rogan said McGregor once looked like a man totally focused on becoming a world champion, especially during his run toward the Jose Aldo fight.

“He was a juggernaut. He was storming through the division,” Rogan said.

McGregor knocked out Aldo during that rise. Rogan describes the Irishman of that time as a fighter chasing the dream, not someone just trying to prove what he already achieved.

So the question now is if the same hunger can exist when McGregor is already one of the richest fighters in combat sports. Honestly, that's a hard one.

Floyd Mayweather fight changed McGregor's career path

Rogan also pointed to McGregor's 2017 boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather as the moment where his career took a major turn.

“He leaves MMA, trains in boxing for a while,” Rogan said.

McGregor went 10 rounds with Mayweather, one of boxing's biggest names, in a fight that took him away from the UFC for a period. Rogan called the performance against Mayweather “insane” while looking back at McGregor's career.

Since then, McGregor's UFC run has been far less productive. He has recorded only two wins in the past ten years, and now he is recovering from injuries suffered in his latest return.

There is still one UFC fight remaining on McGregor's contract, and he said he intends to compete at least one more time. But the bigger question from Rogan is whether this final fight is driven by same championship ambition that once defined McGregor's career.