Charles Oliveira will headline UFC 335 against Diego Lopes on December 12, and it's the first time the Brazilian defends his BMF title. The fight happens in Las Vegas and it closes out the UFC's numbered events for this year. Lopes is moving up from featherweight after his knockout win over Steve Garcia at the White House. Oliveira got the BMF belt in March, when he beat Max Holloway by unanimous decision. He used his grappling to control the former champion, and honestly it worked very well. The 36-year-old came back to form after losing to Ilia Topuria in June 2025, a loss that ended his lightweight title hopes at that time.

TWO OF THE BADDEST @CharlesDoBronxs vs @DiegoLopesMMA headline #UFC335 with the BMF title on the line! [ LIVE DEC 12 on @ParamountPlus ] https://t.co/5Zm0oWFFEs — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2026

Diego Lopes Moves Up for First UFC Gold Opportunity

Lopes, 31, already challenged for UFC gold two times, both against Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight. He lost both fights. Volkanovski is still the 145-pound champion, in his second reign.

So now Lopes gets a different kind of challenge against Oliveira, and it comes one division higher than his usual weight class. His spot in the UFC 335 main event comes after that knockout victory over Steve Garcia at the White House.

Oliveira reached the BMF title by beating Holloway in March. This win came after a difficult period for the former lightweight champion, who was stopped by Ilia Topuria in June 2025 while he was trying to get another shot at the lightweight belt.

The December fight gives Oliveira his first defense of the BMF championship.

Pereira, Pavlovich and Nickal Also Join UFC 335 Card

Alex Pereira will fight Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event, and another heavyweight title opportunity is on the line for Pereira. He was stopped by Ciryl Gane in July, while fighting for the interim heavyweight championship at the White House.

Gane was made undisputed champion later, because Tom Aspinall vacated the belt due to injury. Pereira already won UFC titles at middleweight and light heavyweight, and now he is trying to become the promotion's first three-division champion. Pretty big goal.

Pavlovich comes into this fight on a three-fight winning streak. The Russian heavyweight lost to Aspinall in November 2023 after he took the bout on short notice, and then he suffered another defeat against Alexander Volkov before rebuilding his run.

Bo Nickal is also booked for the card after his White House win. The middleweight prospect will face Joe Pyfer, who stopped Israel Adesanya in March.

UFC 335 is scheduled for December 12 in Las Vegas, and Oliveira vs. Lopes is topping the event.