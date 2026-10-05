Court McGee's UFC career ended with a knockout loss at UFC 332, but the Utah veteran still got one last chance to speak inside the Octagon. Eric Nolan stopped McGee with a right hand late in their welterweight fight, and it was his first UFC win on Saturday. After that, Nolan gave away his post-fight mic time so the 41-year-old could talk to the crowd. McGee used it to close out a career with the promotion that went more than 16 years. His last UFC appearance happened in Salt Lake City, not far from where he grew up, so the setting felt personal even in a loss.

Thank you for everything ???? @Court_McGee puts the gloves down after #UFC332! https://t.co/WK85mLT4eU — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2026

Eric Nolan Ends McGee's UFC Run With a Late Knockout

Nolan only made his UFC debut last year. He landed the shot with around two minutes left in the fight, which gave him his first victory in the promotion and ended McGee's final outing in a painful way.

But McGee didn't leave without his own moment. Nolan gave up his microphone time after the win, and this allowed McGee to speak with Joe Rogan inside the Octagon.

"Listen, none of this would be possible. 20 years I got sober, and 16 of those I've been fighting the best guys in the world. My hat's off to Eric. I left everything in this cage every time I fought. I grew up 20 miles from here. Don't let anybody tell you you can't achieve your dreams," McGee said.

Also, Salt Lake City carried a personal meaning for the veteran. McGee is a Utah native, so he got the chance to finish his UFC career close to his hometown.

McGee Leaves After a Career That Started With TUF 11

McGee's road to the UFC had a big personal turnaround in it. He struggled with drug dependency earlier in life, then got sober on April 16, 2006. Four years later he entered The Ultimate Fighter Season 11, because Rich Attonito withdrew with an injury.

Once in, McGee submitted James Hammortree and Brad Tavares to reach the finale. There he defeated Kris McCray by rear-naked choke and won the season.

After that he made 25 appearances in the UFC, sharing the Octagon with fighters like Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. Over a 20-year MMA career, McGee became a former The Ultimate Fighter champion, and his run lasted far beyond the result at UFC 332.

His last fight ended with Nolan's right hand. But his final words inside the Octagon were about sobriety, fighting, his hometown and chasing dreams.