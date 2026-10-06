The LPGA Tour is bringing the LOTTE Championship to Kapalua Resort in Maui next year, giving The Plantation Course a new major golf event after the PGA Tour ended its long run there. The 2027 LOTTE Championship will be played from March 15 to 21 with a $3 million purse. The move was announced by the LPGA after Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul won this year's event at Hoakalei Country Club on October 4. The tournament will be the 15th edition of the LOTTE Championship and will also give Hawaii a two-week LPGA stretch with the newly announced Nanea Cup.

Jeeno Thitikul's LOTTE Championship Moves To Kapalua In 2027

The Plantation Course is a familiar name in professional golf. It hosted The Sentry every year from 1999 through 2025, but the PGA Tour did not return in 2026. The 2026 event was first called off because of drought, water conservation rules and problems keeping the course in tournament condition. The PGA Tour later confirmed that it would end its tournament presence in Maui.

That left Kapalua without its long-running PGA Tour event. Now, the LPGA is stepping in with the LOTTE Championship. The tournament began at Ko Olina Golf Club in 2012 before moving to Hoakalei Country Club in 2022. Jeeno Thitikul won the 2026 edition by three shots, finishing at 21-under 267 for her fourth LPGA Tour win of the season.

LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler welcomed the move, saying, “We are thrilled to have Kapalua Resort and The Plantation Course serve as the venue for the LOTTE Championship in 2027. As we continue to strengthen the LPGA Tour schedule, venues with deep-rooted heritage like Kapalua are exactly what we look for. This new chapter would not be possible without the support and commitment to the Tour that LOTTE and Kapalua provided.

“We want to thank Hoakalei Country Club for the last five years and look forward to building on the success of the LOTTE Championship at its new home in Maui.”

Allisen Corpuz Welcomes LPGA return To Hawaii

The event is also being linked to Maui's recovery after the devastating 2023 Lahaina wildfires. The LPGA said golf brings an estimated $3.4 billion to Hawaii's economy each year, with golf tourism and related spending accounting for more than $1 billion annually.

Kapalua has hosted the LPGA before. The 2008 Kapalua LPGA Classic was played on The Bay Course, where Morgan Pressel won with a $1.5 million purse. Now Hawaii native Allisen Corpuz will get another chance to play an LPGA event in her home state.

“I'm really excited to see the LOTTE Championship move to Kapalua Resort and The Plantation Course in 2027,” Corpuz said. “Growing up in Hawaii, attending the LOTTE Championship was always a highlight for me, and I think Kapalua is an incredible venue to showcase the beauty of Hawaii and everything that makes the islands so special. I'm really looking forward to competing there and being able to share that experience with fans at home.”