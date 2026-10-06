LIV Golf has received its first committed investment from BC Partners Credit, giving the league a much-needed boost as it works through Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans its next phase. BC Partners has committed an initial $4 million as part of a proposed financing package that could reach $300 million, although the larger deal still needs court approval. The move also brought LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil back into the public spotlight. Front Office Sports reporter David Rumsey shared O'Neil's statement on X, marking his first major public response since LIV began its restructuring.

Scott O'Neil Breaks Silence As BC Partners Backs LIV Golf 2.0

O'Neil thanked BC Partners Credit head Ted Goldthorpe and his team for backing the league.

“This investment is an important step forward for LIV Golf, and I want to thank Ted Goldthrope and the entire BC Partners team for their conviction in what we are building. We believe deeply in the future of this league and in the opportunity to build something distinctive alongside our players,” O'Neil's statement read.

“We are delivering on our major milestones, and while there is still work ahead, today marks meaningful progress towards a player-owned, team-focused, truly global league that complements the wider game and creates new opportunities for players, fans, partners, and the next generation of golf fans.”

The funding is the first step in a much bigger plan. BC Partners is joining Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in a $49.6 million debtor-in-possession loan that is helping LIV operate during bankruptcy. The initial $4 million is not a separate full payment to LIV.

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau Face Key LIV Golf Decision

The proposed deal could later bring another $30 million in DIP financing, with the wider package targeted at $300 million. The extra funding depends on court approval and player support for the restructuring plan. The amended agreement has also moved the player deadline from October 13 to October 25, giving golfers more time to decide their futures. A court hearing on the amended agreement is set for October 14.

That leaves LIV Golf with another major hurdle. Players including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith have claims in the bankruptcy case, while DeChambeau remains undecided about LIV's next chapter. The proposed new structure would give players ownership in the league and its teams.

Financial Times reporter Sujeet Indap had earlier questioned whether BC Partners would truly commit to LIV 2.0. The first $4 million now gives that plan a real financial starting point, but the larger future of LIV still depends on player commitments and court approval.