David Ford's return to the PGA Tour ended with a result that meant far more than a place on the leaderboard. After missing almost three months because of serious problems in his right foot and ankle, Ford finished T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship on Sunday. He closed with a 7-under 64 at Black Desert Resort to finish at 23-under 261, just three shots behind winner Austin Smotherman. It was Ford's second PGA Tour top-five finish, and both have now come at this same tournament. But this one came after a long stretch when the 24-year-old was not even sure when he would play again.

David Ford Details Painful PGA Tour Injury

Ford had tried to play through the problem for most of his early 2026 schedule. Speaking to Cameron Jourdan on October 5, he explained how the pain eventually became too much.

“I actually played through it for eight out of nine events this year, and the ankle pain and the foot pain in my right foot just got too bad in early April,” he said. “Took a bunch of time off. Tried to go back to playing around CJ Cup, after about a month and a half. Couldn't swing without pain, so ended up taking a medical. Didn't start hitting again until probably right at a month ago, maybe a week more. Yeah, didn't touch a club for, I want to say, almost three months. Didn't know when I was going to play. The foot was progressing slower than we thought.”

Ford said the issue involved more than one problem.

“It was some tendonitis and impingement in the ankle, the outside of the ankle on the right side, and then a stress reaction, almost a stress fracture, but not quite, in the outside of the right foot in that bone,” Ford explained. “And I had a lot of great doctors that really just put their time and effort into me, more time than I deserved. And I'm thankful to be standing here pretty much fully healthy.”

David Ford Makes Strong Comeback At Bank Of Utah Championship

Ford first returned at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September, where he missed the cut. He then arrived in Utah with one competitive event behind him and produced four strong rounds: 65, 67, 65 and 64.

His final round moved him into a tie for third with Trace Crowe at 23-under. Austin Smotherman won the event at 26-under, while Doug Ghim finished second at 24-under.

The result also repeated Ford's 2025 finish at the same tournament, when he was T3. This time, though, the result came after months of uncertainty.

“So to have a tee time in Utah and even to play Asheville last week and get one event under my belt before coming here to a place I love, it just, it feels amazing,” Ford said.

After being unable to swing without pain earlier this year, Ford now has another PGA Tour top-five finish and a much clearer sign that his return is moving in the right direction.