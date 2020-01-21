 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

Under-19 World Cup 2020: West Indies Beat England To Top Group, Australia Thrash Nigeria

Updated: 21 January 2020 00:12 IST

West Indies beat England by 71 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (D/L) method in their U-19 World Cup match, while Australia registered a 10-wicket win over Nigeria.

Under-19 World Cup 2020: West Indies Beat England To Top Group, Australia Thrash Nigeria
Nyeem Young produced an all-round performance to help West Indies to the top of the group. © ICC

Nyeem Young produced a brilliant all-round performance as West Indies beat England by 71 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (D/L) method in their U-19 World Cup match on Monday. Sent in to bat after England won the toss in the Group B match, West Indies relied on Young's swashbuckling 41-ball 66 to make 267 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs. Young smashed the English bowlers to all corners of the ground, even as Kevlon Anderson remained not out on 86 off 105 balls.

Coming in to bat at number seven, Young hit five boundaries and four sixes in his blazing knock, while Anderson struck six fours and three maximums.

Opener Leonardo Julien made 40 off 57 balls while putting on 47 runs for the first wicket with skipper Kimani Melius (24).

Struggling at 138 for five in the 35th over, the duo of Young and Anderson added 101 runs for the sixth wicket to help their team put up a challenging total.

Lewis Goldsworthy was the best bowler for England, returning figures of 2/28 in his quota of 10 overs.

In reply at the Diamond Oval, England were reeling at 184 for nine in 43.4 overs when play was stopped due to bad weather.

After his effort with the bat, medium pacer Young came to run through the England line-up, finishing the day with impressive figures of 5/45 in nine overs.

England were off to a sedate start with their openers putting on 53 runs in just under 14 overs and then there was a 51-run stand for the third wicket, but they lost the plot after that.

This was West Indies' second win in as many matches, grabbing the top spot in group, as England started their campaign with a loss.

In another match, Australia crushed Nigeria by 10 wickets at the Country Club B Field.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Under 19 World Cup 2020 West Indies U19 West Indies U19 England U19 England U19 Australia U19 Australia U19 Nigeria Under-19 Nigeria Under-19 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • West Indies beat England by 71 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method
  • Nyeem Young produced a brilliant all-round performance for West Indies
  • Australia beat Nigeria by 10 wickets
Related Articles
Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
West Indies Spark Spirit Of Cricket Debate After Contentious Run Out
West Indies Spark Spirit Of Cricket Debate After Contentious Run Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.