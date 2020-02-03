 
Under-19 World Cup: Dan Mousley Slams Century As England Secure Plate Glory

Updated: 03 February 2020 23:28 IST

Dan Mousley scored 111 and Lewis Goldsworthy picked up a five-wicket haul as England beat Sri Lanka by 152 runs.

England defeated Sri Lanka to lift the Under-19 World Cup Plate. © ICC

England were crowned U-19 World Cup Plate Trophy winners after they beat Sri Lanka by 152 runs at the Willowmore Park in Benoni on Monday. Player of the Match Dan Mousley slammed a century as England posted a competitive 279/7 in 50 overs before Lewis Goldsworthy picked up a five-wicket haul to help bowl Sri Lanka out for 127. England dominated from the outset with the perfectly-paced ton from Mousley, which was aided by half-centuries by Jack Haynes (68) and Joey Evison (59). Seamers Dilum Thilakarathna (2/39) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/41) were the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

In reply, Sri Lanka scored quickly but lost wickets at regular intervals with most of the top order back in the hut by the 14th over with the scoreboard reading 79/5.

Other than Ravindu Rashantha (66), now the tournament's leading scorer with 286 runs, the next best score came from Kamil Mishara (15).

Off-spinner Goldsworthy was the chief destroyer, returning figures of 5/21, as England finished with a flourish to win the Plate and end the competition in ninth position overall.

"It was my first international century for England, so I'm excited with that. I've had starts previously but never kicked on. It was disappointing to not qualify for the Super League stage. Everyone was down after the loss to Australia, but we are pleased to win some silverware," Mousley was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Topics mentioned in this article Under 19 World Cup 2020 England U19 England U19 Sri Lanka U19 Sri Lanka U19 Cricket
