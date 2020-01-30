 
Under-19 World Cup: Australia Batsman Sam Fanning Handed 2 Demerit Points

Updated: 30 January 2020 17:44 IST

Sam Fanning admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U-19 World Cup match referee Graeme Labrooy.

U-19 World Cup: Sam Fanning scored 75 in a losing cause in the quarter-final against India. © ICC

Australia's Sam Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel and has received two demerit points, for an incident during the ICC U19 World Cup Super League quarter-final match against India as per an ICC release. The Australia batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match". Fanning on the first ball of the 31st over stuck his elbow out which made contact with the bowler while running which is deemed as inappropriate contact with another player.

After the match, Fanning admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U-19 World Cup match referee Graeme Labrooy as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Level 1 breaches for this event carry a penalty of an official reprimand, and a penalty of one or two demerit points.

Topics mentioned in this article Under 19 World Cup 2020 Australia U19 Australia U19 Sam Fanning Cricket
Highlights
  • Sam Fanning had stuck his elbow out which made contact with the bowler
  • Fanning admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction
  • He scored 75 in a losing cause in the quarter-final against India
