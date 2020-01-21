Under-19 World Cup: Ravi Bishnoi Takes 4 Wickets For No Runs As India Bowl Japan Out For 41

Teen spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi displayed a brilliant spell of bowling as India bowled Japan out for just 41 runs in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. Seamer Kartik Tyagi did the early damage, removing Japan's opener Marcus Thurgate and No.3 Neel Date in consecutive deliveries in the fifth over of the match. It was then that Bishnoi stepped in. The wily 19-year-old leg-spinner, in his first two overs, took four wickets - including that of Japan's top-scorer Shu Noguchi - without conceding a single run.

Bishnoi castled opener Noguchi with his first delivery of the ball, before going on to bowl Kazumasa Takahashi out in the very next delivery. Japan were suddenly 14/4 in 7.2 overs.

They inevitably failed to score off the rest of the over but managed to move on to 19 in the next over thanks to four leg-byes and a wide.

Bishnoi returned with two dot balls before trapping Ishaan Fartyal to make it 19/5. Two deliveries later, the next batsman Ashley Thurgate was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal to wrap up a dream spell for Ravi Bishnoi.

Medium-pacer Vidyadhar Patil struck in the next over before Tyagi and Akash Singh struck twice each to wrap Japan's innings up.

Bishnoi, who was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore in the IPL auction in December, finished with figures of four wickets for five runs.

Kartik Tyagi finished with three wickets and Akash Singh with two.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra wrapped up the chase in under five overs as India secured their second win in as many matches to seal qualification for the quarter-finals.