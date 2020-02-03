Defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India booked their spot in tournament's last four after defeating last edition's runners-up Australia by 74 runs , while Pakistan thrashed Asian rivals Afghanistan by six wickets to set up a face-off with the defending champions. After India's batsmen failed with the bat in the quarter-final, the bowlers rose to the challenge and threatened the Australian batsmen with their pace and bounce. India would hope a repeat of performance from their fast bowlers as well the spinners and pile up pressure on Pakistan's batting-order.

When is the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be played on February 4, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match begin?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)