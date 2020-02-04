 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

IND vs PAK: Cricket Fraternity Hails India's Dominating Win Over Pakistan In Under-19 World Cup

Updated: 04 February 2020 21:53 IST

Under-19 World Cup: India became the first team to register a 10-wicket win in the tournament's knockout stage.

IND vs PAK: Cricket Fraternity Hails India
U-19 World Cup: Indian players posed for a group selfie after beating Pakistan in semis. © ICC

India thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom to book a place in the summit clash of ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday. Apart from the toss, which India lost, the defending champions were completely ruthless and dominated their arch-rivals in all three departments. With this win, India became the first team to register a 10-wicket win in tournament's knockout stage. After India's historic win, fans and former players praised rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored an unbeaten hundred -- first by any Indian batsmen in this tournament. VVS Laxman, Vireneder Sehwag and Mohammed Kaif were among several former players who heaped praise on team's outstanding performance.

Former India opener Sehwag, who himself was part of the side that registered some memorable victories over Pakistan, tweeted, "Ab toh Aadat si hai !#INDvsPAK".

Cricketer-turned-commentator VVS Laxman was mighty impressed by the composure with which Jaiswal built his innings in a pressure game. 

Laxman also heaped praise on the Indian bowlers who bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 172 runs. 

"So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK," Laxman tweeted after the India advanced to the final.

Another former Indian star Mohammed Kaif also hailed Team India's dominating display on the field.

"Five straight wins over Pakistan U19 since 2014!  A 10-wicket win in the semis is some way to storm into the Finals! Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK #U19CWC," Kaif tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the team on their win.

India will now take on either New Zealand or eastern neighbours Bangladesh who will be facing each other in the second semi-final on Thursday.

The final of the tournament will played on Sunday at the same venue and India will be looking to add fifth title to their name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Pakistan U19 Pakistan U19 Yashasvi Jaiswal Divyaansh Saxena Senwes Park, Potchefstroom Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Super League Semi Final 1
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final
  • India registered 5 straight wins over Pakistan U-19 since 2014
  • India will now take on either New Zealand Bangladesh in the summit clash
Related Articles
Under-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes "Dream Come True" With Fine Century Against Pakistan
Under-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes "Dream Come True" With Fine Century Against Pakistan
Under-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Ton As India Thrash Pakistan To Book Final Berth
Under-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Ton As India Thrash Pakistan To Book Final Berth
Watch: Divyansh Saxena
Watch: Divyansh Saxena's Sensational Catch Turns India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi-Final On Its Head
Highlights, India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Ton As India Beat Pakistan In Semis
Highlights, India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Ton As India Beat Pakistan In Semis
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.