India thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom to book a place in the summit clash of ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday. Apart from the toss, which India lost, the defending champions were completely ruthless and dominated their arch-rivals in all three departments. With this win, India became the first team to register a 10-wicket win in tournament's knockout stage. After India's historic win, fans and former players praised rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored an unbeaten hundred -- first by any Indian batsmen in this tournament. VVS Laxman, Vireneder Sehwag and Mohammed Kaif were among several former players who heaped praise on team's outstanding performance.

Former India opener Sehwag, who himself was part of the side that registered some memorable victories over Pakistan, tweeted, "Ab toh Aadat si hai !#INDvsPAK".

Cricketer-turned-commentator VVS Laxman was mighty impressed by the composure with which Jaiswal built his innings in a pressure game.

Laxman also heaped praise on the Indian bowlers who bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 172 runs.

So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020

"So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK," Laxman tweeted after the India advanced to the final.

Another former Indian star Mohammed Kaif also hailed Team India's dominating display on the field.



Five straight wins over Pakistan U19 since 2014!

A 10-wicket win in the semis is some way to storm into the Finals!



Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/PK4OJIbyET — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 4, 2020

"Five straight wins over Pakistan U19 since 2014! A 10-wicket win in the semis is some way to storm into the Finals! Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK #U19CWC," Kaif tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the team on their win.

Heartiest congratulations to Under-19 Indian cricket team for cruising to finals of U-19 World Cup by comprehensively beating Pakistan by 10 wickets in Semifinal.



Compliments to Yashasvi Jaiswal (105 not out) & Divyansh Saxena (59 not out) for their record opening partnership. pic.twitter.com/kBWN2tcihU — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 4, 2020

India will now take on either New Zealand or eastern neighbours Bangladesh who will be facing each other in the second semi-final on Thursday.

The final of the tournament will played on Sunday at the same venue and India will be looking to add fifth title to their name.