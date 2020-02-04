Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-voltage semi-final clash of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. "We're going to bat first because it's a semi-final game. We have to put a good score on the board and defend it. It's time to make a mark in the big game, especially for us experienced players in the team. I think this match is always a bigger one (against India), hopefully we have a good match today and play good cricket. Same team as the one that played Afghanistan," Nazir said after winning the toss. Meanwhile, India skipper Priyam Garg said: "I'm actually looking forward to bowl first. There is lot of hype among the fans. No changes for us, we are playing the same team that played against Australia." India won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final. Pakistan's group match against Bangladesh -- who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday -- was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106 for nine. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quater-final with Afghanistan. That was another comfortable win in spite of the twitter storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler's end. (INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE)