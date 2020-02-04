LIVE Score, India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Pakistan Make Slow Progress After Losing 2 Wickets
IND vs PAK ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Cricket Score: Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir began the rebuilding process for Pakistan after they lost two quick wickets.
Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-voltage semi-final clash of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. "We're going to bat first because it's a semi-final game. We have to put a good score on the board and defend it. It's time to make a mark in the big game, especially for us experienced players in the team. I think this match is always a bigger one (against India), hopefully we have a good match today and play good cricket. Same team as the one that played Afghanistan," Nazir said after winning the toss. Meanwhile, India skipper Priyam Garg said: "I'm actually looking forward to bowl first. There is lot of hype among the fans. No changes for us, we are playing the same team that played against Australia." India won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final. Pakistan's group match against Bangladesh -- who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday -- was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106 for nine. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quater-final with Afghanistan. That was another comfortable win in spite of the twitter storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler's end. (INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE)
Live Score
Live Score Updates Between India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
- 14:12 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
Ravi Bishnoi strikes... Fahad Munir departs for a duck!Pressure was mounting on Fahad Munir after he played so many dot balls and he decides to hit Bishnoi against the turn and pays the price as the ball goes high in the air after taking a thick leading edge. He goes for a duck after playing 16 balls.
#U19CWC wicket number for Ravi Bishnoi #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/NcC8LQRzyB— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
- 13:42 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
Sushant Mishra strikes... Hurraira departs cheaply!Sushant Mishra pushes Mohammad Hurraira on the backfoot with a short ball and the batsman tries to pull it but mistimes completely. The ball goes high in the air and Saxena takes a simple catch near the 30-yard circle to end his innings.
The first wicket of the day fell thanks to a Sushant Mishra bouncer!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Watch in-game highlights here #U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStarshttps://t.co/TITTJ1dhuU
- 13:35 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
- 13:26 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
National anthem time!Players from both the teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems.
Ready, set, action!#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/QlzS5o5JhO— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
- 13:10 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
No changes for Pakistan either!Pakistan are also going into the match with the same set of players who featured in their quarter-final clash against Afghanistan.Pakistan (Playing XI): Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (wk/capt), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan
- 13:08 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
No changes in India's playing XI!India have made no changes to their playing XI. Indian skipper Priyam Garg, after the toss, said he is happy to bowl. He also added that India vs Pakistan matches are "more hyped by the crowd than the players".India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
- 13:01 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
India vs Pakistan: Toss Time!Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir wins toss, elects to bat against India in the semi-final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first in their semi-final clash against India!#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/fDZWCmI7ef— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
- 12:53 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
Are you ready?It's India vs Pakistan. Arguably the biggest game of the tournament. Are you ready?
It's India v Pakistan— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Are you ready? #U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/RdW15hdNOG
- 12:44 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
Road to Semi-final!It becomes much more than a game when these two sides play against each other. But unlike fans, the players do not let it play on their minds and treat it like a normal game. Have a look at how these two teams advanced to the semi-final.
Two outstanding teams.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Recap on how both India and Pakistan made the 2020 #U19CWC semi-finals #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/zmWRWi6Qbi
- 12:40 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
First glimpse of the pitch!The conditions are overcast in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom today. What do you think the skipper who wins the toss would want to do? Put runs on the board batting first or exploit the overcast conditions?
Today’s deck— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
First innings runs on the board or exploit the overcast conditions?
What would you do if you won the toss?#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/bGs7hS77Jr
- 12:35 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
Who will win?India and Pakistan have been two of the most consistent performers in this tournament which is evident from the fact that at least one of these teams have featured in final in last eight editions.
The last eight U19 World Cup finals have featured at least one of Pakistan or India.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
Which team do you think will reach this year's final later today?#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/fJHihExrTY
- 12:20 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
Who are you rooting for?Just over an hour left in the much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest. Both these teams, faced each other in semi-final of last edition of the Under-19 World Cup and India, riding on opener Shubman Gill's top performance, registered a convincing victory and went on to lift the trophy. Who will emerge victorious this time around?
India and Pakistan encountered each other at the 2018 Super League semi-final stage, too.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020
On that day, a Shubman Gill hundred laid the platform for a dominant India win.
Pakistan's top scorer that day? Their current skipper Rohail Nazir.#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/48yr0X9jgq
- 10:50 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
India vs Pakistan Again!Welcome to the live blog of the U-19 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan. We are in for a mouthwatering contest between the two arch-rivals and up for grabs is a place in the final. Defending champions India have won all of their four matches so far while Pakistan have won three and a have no-result in one match.