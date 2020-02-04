 
Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

LIVE Score, India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Pakistan Make Slow Progress After Losing 2 Wickets

Updated:04 February 2020 14:54 IST
IND vs PAK ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Cricket Score: Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir began the rebuilding process for Pakistan after they lost two quick wickets.

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi removed Fahad Munir for a duck to hand Pakistan second blow. © Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-voltage semi-final clash of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. "We're going to bat first because it's a semi-final game. We have to put a good score on the board and defend it. It's time to make a mark in the big game, especially for us experienced players in the team. I think this match is always a bigger one (against India), hopefully we have a good match today and play good cricket. Same team as the one that played Afghanistan," Nazir said after winning the toss. Meanwhile, India skipper Priyam Garg said: "I'm actually looking forward to bowl first. There is lot of hype among the fans. No changes for us, we are playing the same team that played against Australia." India won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final. Pakistan's group match against Bangladesh -- who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday -- was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106 for nine. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quater-final with Afghanistan. That was another comfortable win in spite of the twitter storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler's end. (INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

  • 14:50 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Atharva Ankolekar comes in to bowl!

    India have introduced another bowling as Atharva Ankolekar comes in to bowl for the first time in the day and finished with a tidy over, conceding just three runs.
  • 14:47 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Top edge... falls short of fielder!

    Akash Singh bowls a well-directed bouncer and Rohail Nazir mistimes his pull shot, ball takes a thick top edge and falls just short of the mid-on fielder.
  • 14:45 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Play resumes after drinks break!

    Akash Singh resumes bowling for India after the drinks break. 
  • 14:41 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    After 15 overs Pakistan are 55/2!

    Pakistan lost two important wickets inside the first powerplay but they have two set batsmen Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir at the crease who have looked solid so far. 
  • 14:34 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four! 50 up for Pakistan!

    Akash Singh bowls short and wide and Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir smashes it off the backfoot through point for a cracking boundary. With that shot he also brings up 50 runs on the board for his side in 13.2 overs.
  • 14:32 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Swing and a miss!

    Kartik Tyagi draws Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir on the front foot by pitching the ball up. As the batsman tries to play the ball on the front foot it seams away and leaves the batsman and goes into the keeper's gloves.
  • 14:28 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Double bowling change!

    Kartik Tyagi, who opened the bowling for India, comes in to bowl his second spell in the 13th over of the innings.
  • 14:23 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Akash Singh comes in to bowl!

    Indian skipper Priyam Garg has introduced another bowling change as fast bowler Akash Singh comes in to bowl in place of Sushant Mishra.
  • 14:20 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four!

    Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir gets off the mark with a cracking boundary through covers. Ravi Bishnoi pitched it too full and got punished.
  • 14:18 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Just one run off 10th over! Pakistan 36/2!

    Sushant Mishra bowls another tidy over as he gives away just one run -- none off the bat -- as the first powerplay ends and Pakistan are 38/2 after 10 overs.
  • 14:12 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Ravi Bishnoi strikes... Fahad Munir departs for a duck!

    Pressure was mounting on Fahad Munir after he played so many dot balls and he decides to hit Bishnoi against the turn and pays the price as the ball goes high in the air after taking a thick leading edge. He goes for a duck after playing 16 balls. 
  • 14:08 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Fahad Munir yet to get off the mark!

    Fahad Munir, who came in at No. 3, has played 13 deliveries and is yet to open his account. His partner Haider Ali is batting at 24 off 28 balls.
  • 14:04 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four!

    Ravi Bishnoi tosses the ball up and Haider Ali takes the aerial route and clears the infield and collects a boundary. 
  • 14:03 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Tidy over from Mishra!

    Barring one run off wide delivery, Sushnat Mishra bowled great lines as Fahad Munir played all six balls cautiously. 
  • 13:57 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four!

    Kartik Tyagi goes full and Haider Ali punches it down the ground, away from the mid-off fielder, to end the over with a boundary. 
  • 13:55 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four!

    Kartik Tyagi bowls short and wide outside off stump and Haider Ali slashes it hard for a cracking boundary -- his third of the match.
  • 13:53 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Another terrific bouncer from Mishra!!

    Another brilliant bouncer from Sushant Mishra! Haider Ali ducked but it hits the bat, which was angling towards the sky, and goes to the third-man fielder for a single.
  • 13:51 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Terrific bouncer... Haider Ali is injured!

    Sushant Mishra bowls a well-directed bouncer to Haider Ali and he deals it with rather awkwardly and gets himself in trouble. The ball struck him on the shoulder and he looks in considerable pain. 
  • 13:48 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four!

    Haider Ali leans forward and drives the ball through covers to collect a terrific boundary.
  • 13:47 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Another huge LBW appeal... turned down!

    Kartik Tyagi troubles the batsman with another full-length delivery. The ball hit him on the pad but the umpire has turned his LBW appeal down as the ball pitched just outside leg stump. 
  • 13:42 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Sushant Mishra strikes... Hurraira departs cheaply!

    Sushant Mishra pushes Mohammad Hurraira on the backfoot with a short ball and the batsman tries to pull it but mistimes completely. The ball goes high in the air and Saxena takes a simple catch near the 30-yard circle to end his innings.
  • 13:37 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Four!

    Sushant Mishra drifts down on the the leg stump and Mohammad Hurraira flicks it nicely in the gap on leg side to get off the mark with a boundary.
  • 13:35 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Lucky escape for Haider Ali... Four!

    Kartik Tyagi taker Haider Ali by surprise with a fiery in-winging yorker. Ali managed to bring his bat down in time to stop it from crashing into his stumps. The ball takes a thick bottoms edge and runs away to the fence, giving Pakistan first boundary. 
  • 13:30 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Here we go!

    Pakistan openers Haider Ali and Mohammad Hurraira have walked out in the middle. Kartik Tyagi to start the proceedings for India.
  • 13:26 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    National anthem time!

    Players from both the teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems.
  • 13:25 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Head to head!

    India and Pakistan have faced each other in the Under-19 World Cup on nine occasions and the latter have a slight edge having won five of those matches. Today will be an opportunity for India to even things out.
  • 13:10 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    No changes for Pakistan either!

    Pakistan are also going into the match with the same set of players who featured in their quarter-final clash against Afghanistan. 
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (wk/capt), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan
  • 13:08 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    No changes in India's playing XI!

    India have made no changes to their playing XI. Indian skipper Priyam Garg, after the toss, said he is happy to bowl. He also added that India vs Pakistan matches are "more hyped by the crowd than the players".
    India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
  • 13:01 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    India vs Pakistan: Toss Time!

    Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir wins toss, elects to bat against India in the semi-final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. 
  • 13:01 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    India vs Pakistan: Toss Time!

  • 12:53 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Are you ready?

    It's India vs Pakistan. Arguably the biggest game of the tournament. Are you ready?
  • 12:44 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Road to Semi-final!

    It becomes much more than a game when these two sides play against each other. But unlike fans, the players do not let it play on their minds and treat it like a normal game. Have a look at how these two teams advanced to the semi-final.
  • 12:40 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    First glimpse of the pitch!

    The conditions are overcast in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom today. What do you think the skipper who wins the toss would want to do? Put runs on the board batting first or exploit the overcast conditions?
  • 12:35 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Who will win?

    India and Pakistan have been two of the most consistent performers in this tournament which is evident from the fact that at least one of these teams have featured in final in last eight editions.
  • 12:20 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    Who are you rooting for?

    Just over an hour left in the much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest. Both these teams, faced each other in semi-final of last edition of the Under-19 World Cup and India, riding on opener Shubman Gill's top performance, registered a convincing victory and went on to lift the trophy. Who will emerge victorious this time around?
  • 10:50 (IST)Feb 04, 2020

    India vs Pakistan Again!

    Welcome to the live blog of the U-19 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan. We are in for a mouthwatering contest between the two arch-rivals and up for grabs is a place in the final. Defending champions India have won all of their four matches so far while Pakistan have won three and a have no-result in one match.
    Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Pakistan U19 Pakistan U19 Yashasvi Jaiswal Priyam Garg Ravi Bishnoi Akash Singh Kartik Tyagi Under 19 World Cup 2020 India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Super League Semi Final 1
    India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Pakistan, Preview: India Take On Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Marquee Semi-Final Clash
