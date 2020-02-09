 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

IND vs BAN, Under-19 World Cup Final: India Under-19 Team Gets Special Support From Seniors In New Zealand

Updated: 09 February 2020 16:07 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Team India members cheered India Under-19 side for the World Cup final against Bangladesh from New Zealand on Sunday.

IND vs BAN, Under-19 World Cup Final: India Under-19 Team Gets Special Support From Seniors In New Zealand
Indian cricket team cheered the Under-19 side for the World Cup final. © Twitter

Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand for the ongoing three-match One-Day International series. After clinching a historic series sweep in the Twenty20 Internationals, India lost two consecutive ODIs as the hosts won the series with a game to spare. While a series loss must be hurting the team, it did not stop them for cheering for the Under-19 team, who are playing the World Cup final against Bangladesh. The ongoing Under-19 World Cup final is being played in Potchefstroom in South Africa as India are bidding for a record 5th title while Bangladesh are in search for their maiden ICC major title. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter on Sunday to share a picture in which India head coach Ravi Shastri along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen sitting with other members of the squad. 

"Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the #U19," The BCCI tweeted.

In the final, Bangladesh Under-19 captain Akbar Ali won the toss and invited India to bat at Senwes Park.

India got off to a poor start as they lost their first wicket in the seventh over with just nine runs on the board.

Divyaansh Saxena threw his hands at a wide delivery from Avishek Das as he was caught at point Mahmudul Hasan for 2. 

At the other end, India's prolific run getter in the tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal stood his ground and scored a fighting half-century off 89 deliveries. 

It was Jaiswal's fourth fifty-plus score in the ongoing World Cup.

After the early wicket of Saxena, Tilak Varma joined Jaiswal in the middle as the duo steadied the ship for India.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Ravi Shastri Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket Yashasvi Jaiswal
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Senior members of Indian cricket team cheered Under-19 side for the final
  • India are playing Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup final
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his fourth score of 50-plus in the U-19 World Cup
Related Articles
LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India On The Back Foot After Triple Blow
LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India On The Back Foot After Triple Blow
U-19 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohlis Message For Indian Team Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash
U-19 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's Message For Indian Team Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash
India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Wish India U-19 Team Ahead Of World Cup Final
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Wish India U-19 Team Ahead Of World Cup Final
"Keep Supporting Us": Bangladesh Captain Tells Fans Ahead Of U-19 World Cup Final vs India
"Keep Supporting Us": Bangladesh Captain Tells Fans Ahead Of U-19 World Cup Final vs India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.