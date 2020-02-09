 
Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India Start Cautiously After Being Asked To Bat

Updated:09 February 2020 13:40 IST
India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 World Cup Final, Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.

LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India Start Cautiously After Being Asked To Bat
IND vs BAN Live Score: India defeated Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages. © Twitter

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. India will be aiming for their fifth Under-19 World Cup trophy when they take on Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom today. The Priyam Garg-led side have a perfect record in the tournament so far, having beaten the likes of Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages to get to the final. Having already won the title a record four times, including the last edition in 2018, they will be looking to extend their domination at the U-19 level. Bangladesh are playing their maiden Under-19 World Cup final, having knocked out hosts South Africa in the quarter-finals and defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals. India will rely on their top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena and Priyam Garg to deliver with the bat. Jaiswal, with 312 runs under his belt, has been in sublime form in the tournament, averaging an incredible 156 in five matches. His lowest score is an unbeaten 29 and he has scored a half-century or more in every other match, being dismissed only twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

  • 13:40 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Another maiden!

    Great bowling by Bangladesh here. Jaiswal and Saxena are being put under severe pressure here
  • 13:38 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    A bit of heat here!

    Saxena defended back to Sakib and the Bangladesh pacer immediately throws it back towards the stumps at the striker's end and the throw is extremely close to Saxena. Saxena is fuming and there are stares exchanged
  • 13:36 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Tanzim Hasan Sakib to bowl from the other end

    The 17-year-old pacer will bowl to Divyansh Saxena
  • 13:35 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Maiden over!

    Great start for Bangladesh and Shoriful Islam
  • 13:33 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Beaten him again

    Jaiswal goes for the cover drive but he is beaten again. And Shoriful has some words for Jaiswal
  • 13:32 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Good delivery from Shoriful!

    Shoriful Islam bowls a back of the length delivery that beats Jaiswal's bat as he tries to defend
  • 13:31 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    And off we go!

    Jaiswal defends the first ball nicely
  • 13:31 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Shoriful Islam will get things underway

    The left-arm pacer will start off against the pair of left-handed openers. Two slips in place
  • 13:30 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Bangladesh out in the middle as well

    Captain Akbar Ali leads the Bangladesh side out for their maiden Under-19 World Cup final
  • 13:29 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    All eyes on Yashasvi Jaiswal

    The top scorer of the tournament is walking out to bat along with his opening partner Divyansh Saxena
  • 13:25 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    The teams are out for the national anthems

    It's a proud moment for both the teams. They have done extremely well to get here and will be looking to cap off their respective efforts with glory
  • 13:12 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Senwes Park is a lovely sight ahead of the crunch match!

  • 13:06 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    India are unchanged

    The same team that played in the semi-final against Pakistan will play today

    Team: Y Jaiswal, T Varma, D Saxena, P Garg, D Jurel, S Veer, R Bishnoi, A Singh, K Tyagi, A Ankolekar, S Mishra
  • 13:05 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    One change for Bangladesh

    Avishek Das comes in for Hasan Murad.

    Team: T Hasan, MP Hossain, MT Hridoy, S Hossain, A Ali, S Hossain, R Hasan, S Islam, A Das, M Joy, T Sakib
  • 13:01 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Bangladesh opt to bowl

    Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali has won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the U-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom.


  • 12:58 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Wishes from U-19 World Cup-winning captain

    Current India skipper and former U-19 World Cup-winning captain wishes the young cricketers, saying: "Sending my best wishes to the Indian U19 Cricket Team ahead of their World Cup final. The nation is behind you, bring it home boys."
  • 12:40 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Sachin Tendulkar's message for young boys

    Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished the Indian U-19 cricket team good luck ahead of its final.
  • 12:31 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    30 minutes away from toss

    We are now 30 minutes away from the toss.
  • 12:14 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    India aim for second successive title

    With the fifth title, India will become only the second side to successively retain the Under-19 World Cup.
  • 10:36 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup final match between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
