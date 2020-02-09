LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India Start Cautiously After Being Asked To Bat
India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 World Cup Final, Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl first in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. India will be aiming for their fifth Under-19 World Cup trophy when they take on Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom today. The Priyam Garg-led side have a perfect record in the tournament so far, having beaten the likes of Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages to get to the final. Having already won the title a record four times, including the last edition in 2018, they will be looking to extend their domination at the U-19 level. Bangladesh are playing their maiden Under-19 World Cup final, having knocked out hosts South Africa in the quarter-finals and defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals. India will rely on their top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena and Priyam Garg to deliver with the bat. Jaiswal, with 312 runs under his belt, has been in sublime form in the tournament, averaging an incredible 156 in five matches. His lowest score is an unbeaten 29 and he has scored a half-century or more in every other match, being dismissed only twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 13:12 (IST)Feb 09, 2020
Senwes Park is a lovely sight ahead of the crunch match!
Potchefstroom looking
- 13:01 (IST)Feb 09, 2020
Bangladesh opt to bowlBangladesh captain Akbar Ali has won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the U-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom.
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
Good decision?
- 12:58 (IST)Feb 09, 2020
Wishes from U-19 World Cup-winning captainCurrent India skipper and former U-19 World Cup-winning captain wishes the young cricketers, saying: "Sending my best wishes to the Indian U19 Cricket Team ahead of their World Cup final. The nation is behind you, bring it home boys."
Sending my best wishes to the Indian U19 Cricket Team ahead of their World Cup final. The nation is behind you, bring it home boys. #U19CWC #IndianCricket @BCCI— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 9, 2020
- 12:40 (IST)Feb 09, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar's message for young boysBatting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished the Indian U-19 cricket team good luck ahead of its final.
All the best to the U19 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2020
Hope you'll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India.#U19CWC #FutureStars #INDvBAN
- 12:31 (IST)Feb 09, 2020
30 minutes away from tossWe are now 30 minutes away from the toss.
Here's the 2020 #U19CWC final wicket!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
What would you do if you won the toss?
- 12:14 (IST)Feb 09, 2020
India aim for second successive titleWith the fifth title, India will become only the second side to successively retain the Under-19 World Cup.
The waiting is nearly over.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
India are vying to become just the second side to successively retain the trophy while Bangladesh are trying to win the tournament for the first time in their history.
It's all to play for.