India are currently playing Bangladesh in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa. After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali invited India to bat in the title clash on Sunday. While India are bidding for their fifth Under-19 World Cup title, Bangladesh are eyeing their maiden major ICC trophy. The intensity of the match skyrocketed in the second over of the match as Tanzim Hasan Sakib nearly hit Divyansh Saxena on his head. Saxena had played a forward defensive shot right back to the bowler and Sakib threw the ball towards the stumps but it nearly hit the batsman on his head. The duo later got involved in a heated exchange on the field.

Here is the video of the incident:

The on-field umpire had to intervene to calm things down in the middle.

In the match, Bangladesh managed to break the opening partnership early as they sent back Divyansh Saxena for just two runs, leaving India at nine for one after seven overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good run with the bat and slammed his fourth 50-plus score in the tournament.

Tilak Varma and Jaiswal put on 94 runs for the second wicket before Bangladesh's Sakib removed Varma for 38.

After Jaiswal's wicket, India suffered a batting collapse as the defending champions lost six wickets for 16 runs.

India were eventually bowled out for 177 runs in the title clash, Bangladesh need 178 runs for their maiden ICC World title.

For Bangladesh, Avishek Das was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of three for 40 from his spell of nine overs.