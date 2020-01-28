The Indian colts will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Under-19 cricket World Cup and will definitely start as the favourites when they take on Australia in the Super League quarter-final at Senwes Park. Last Friday, India had marched into the quarterfinals after they defeated New Zealand by 44 runs (via DLS) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Before that, they had registered comprehensive victories in their first two group stage games against Sri Lanka and Japan. Australia, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their potential. They suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their first game. However, they came back strongly in the next one against Nigeria, registering a 10-wicket win. And against England, they came from nowhere to beat them. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India 12/0 after three overs!Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena both are not looking to play extravagant shots upfront. After a maiden first over, they scored 11 runs in the second over and then collected only one in the third over. The credit also goes to Matthew Willans who bowled probing line and lengths.