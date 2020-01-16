India's under-19 cricket team, under the captaincy of Priyam Garg, will look to defend the title when it begins the Under-19 World Cup 2020 campaign against Sri Lanka at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Sunday. India are placed in Group A and will face New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Japan, who will be making their first-ever appearance in any World Cup. India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles till date, including the last edition in 2018, when the Prithvi-Shaw led team beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament. After playing Sri Lanka in their first group game, India will face debutant Japan in their next group match on January 21. In their final Group Game, India will face New Zealand on January 24. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage. The final of the tournament will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.