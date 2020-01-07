ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 kicks off on January 17 in South Africa and will see the next generation of cricketing heroes in action. There will be a series of warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament from January 12 to January 15. The home side will get the tournament underway against Afghanistan U-19 on January 17 at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Defending champions India will start their campaign on January 19 against Sri Lanka at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. Nigeria, who will make their first appearance in the tournament's history this year, will play their first match against Australia on January 20. The final will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.