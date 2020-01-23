 
Under-19 World Cup: Australia Deliver Knock-Out Blow To England With 2-Wicket Victory

Updated: 23 January 2020 23:20 IST

Under-19 World Cup: Australia beat England by two wickets, with the match going down to the last over.

Under-19 World Cup: Australia Deliver Knock-Out Blow To England With 2-Wicket Victory
Australia U-19's Mackenzie Harvey plays a shot against England U-19. © ICC

Just over six months after the senior team won the 2019 ICC World Cup, England's U19 side have been knocked out of the ongoing U19 World Cup in South Africa. England lost to Australia U19 by two wickets in a thriller of a Group B match on Thursday in Kimberley, South Africa. Chasing a target of 253, Australia were tottering at 213/8 in the 47th over, needing 40 to win off 18 balls. Connor Sully, who came in at number nine, then smashed three sixes and a four in the 48th over to cut that gap to 18 needed off the last two.

Australia then picked up eight runs from the 49th over and 10 off the last to win the match in dramatic circumstances.

Sully was also Australia's highest wicket taker with two scalps during the England innings, including that of Ben Charlesworth who was 12 runs away from reaching his century.

England were also buoyed by a fight from the tail. No.7 Dan Mousley scored a fifty while no.9 Kasey Aldridge scored 32 off 25 as the pair put up 60 runs for the eighth wicket.

Topics mentioned in this article Under 19 World Cup 2020 England U19 England U19 Australia U19 Australia U19 Cricket
Highlights
  • Australia U-19 beat England U-19 by two wickets
  • Australia chased down the 253-run target on the last ball of the match
  • England have been knocked out of the Under-19 World Cup after the loss
