Euro 2024 Round Of 16, Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Check Starting Line-Ups
LIVE Score Spain vs Georgia: Spain play against Georgia in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Cologne Stadium.
LIVE Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024© AFP
Spain vs Georgia Live Updates, Euro 2024 Round of 16: Spain play against Georgia in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Cologne Stadium, Germany on Monday (IST). La Roja are focussed on defeating debutants Georgia to reach the quarter-finals. Spain aced their "group of death" examination, overcoming Croatia, Italy and Albania to finish the opening phase with a 100 percent record and three clean sheets. On the other hand, Georgia managed a win and a draw in the three games played in the group stage. (Match-Center)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia -
- 00:03 (IST)Euro 2024 LIVE: Georgia starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/l8TSkVteOf— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
- 00:02 (IST)Euro 2024 LIVE: Spain's starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/mr8RKJtalM— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
- 00:00 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Spain and Georgia. Stay connected for the live updates.
