The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: What A Victory! Ex-Cricketers Shower Praise On Australia After Series Win

Updated: 18 December 2017 16:32 IST

The fourth Ashes Test will begin from December 26 in Melbourne.

Australian players celebrate taking the Ashes series © AFP

Australia regained the Ashes trophy after thumping England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Monday. With the win, the Aussies have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. England required at least a draw in this match to stay alive in the series but failed to do so. A match-winning double century by Australian skipper Steve Smith guided his team to win back the prestigious Ashes. England were bundled out for 218 in their second innings giving the hosts a third consecutive Test victory. The hosts had won the opening two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Congratulating the team for their stupendous performance, several former cricketers kept Twitter buzzing with their messages. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee posted a congratulatory message for his team. "What a Victory!! Congrats to @stevesmith49 and all the boys. Amazing team effort with some", he captioned on his Twitter account.

After Brett's message, other former cricketers also followed suit with messages.

Showers had caused play to be abandoned early on the fourth day and they continued through to Monday morning, forcing a scheduled early resumption to be cancelled, with Australia needing just six more wickets to win the match and regain the Ashes. The fourth Ashes Test will begin from December 26 in Melbourne.

Topics : Australia England The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
