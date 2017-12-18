The Ashes: What A Victory! Ex-Cricketers Shower Praise On Australia After Series Win

Australia regained the Ashes trophy after thumping England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Monday. With the win, the Aussies have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. England required at least a draw in this match to stay alive in the series but failed to do so. A match-winning double century by Australian skipper Steve Smith guided his team to win back the prestigious Ashes. England were bundled out for 218 in their second innings giving the hosts a third consecutive Test victory. The hosts had won the opening two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Congratulating the team for their stupendous performance, several former cricketers kept Twitter buzzing with their messages. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee posted a congratulatory message for his team. "What a Victory!! Congrats to @stevesmith49 and all the boys. Amazing team effort with some", he captioned on his Twitter account.

After Brett's message, other former cricketers also followed suit with messages.

What a Victory!! Congrats to @stevesmith49 and all the boys. Amazing team effort with some... https://t.co/xGXSl3YvSz — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 18, 2017

Well played Australia! Not much else to say there #Ashes — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) December 18, 2017

47 years of Australia v England Test cricket at the WACA ends like this #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0thGvudVzS — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) December 18, 2017

Inevitable. The mentally stronger team won. Owned the bigger moments. England were better than the series scoreline suggests but lost key occasions — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2017

Yes Australia! The little beaut of a thing is home! #cmonaustralia ## #ashes — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) December 18, 2017

Apart from winning a World Cup... this is the second best feel8ng in the world as a cricketer. #winningtheashes https://t.co/fxJe2v4dHB — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 18, 2017

Showers had caused play to be abandoned early on the fourth day and they continued through to Monday morning, forcing a scheduled early resumption to be cancelled, with Australia needing just six more wickets to win the match and regain the Ashes. The fourth Ashes Test will begin from December 26 in Melbourne.