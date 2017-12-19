The Ashes: Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On England's Performance Leaves Fans Unimpressed

Sanjay Manjrekar took a sly dig at the English batsmen for putting up a poor show with the bat.

Sanjay Manjrekar took a sly dig at the English batsmen for putting up a poor show with the bat.

Australia bowled England out for 218 in the second innings to regain the Ashes despite rain delays and a pitch controversy on Monday. Having beaten the English by an innings and 41 runs at the WACA Ground in Perth, the Australians are now 3-0 up in the series. One of the highlights of the third Test was Mitchell Starc's 'ball of the century' which left James Vince, his victim, clueless when the ball jagged off a crack and crashed into his stumps. Following England's defeat, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took a sly dig at the English batsmen for putting up a poor show with the bat.

"As long as we have English batsmen, we will have balls of the century," Manjrekar tweeted.

As long as we have English batsmen, we will have balls of the century. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 19, 2017

While some cricketing fans were left unimpressed with the pot-shots taken by Manjrekar, some thoroughly enjoyed his sense of humour.

When the Indian fans call Sachin a God, do the Aussie commentators/players tweet that as long as Indian fans are there, we will have human gods. #Think #Respect #Ashes — Zacky Shiraaz (@ZacShiraaz) December 19, 2017

Sanjay I respect you a lot, but being a cricketer never under estimate other players.. English players are champs — Siva kumar (@imSivaKumar7) December 19, 2017

Introspection required. Please think the way you batted. Was more or less similar to the batsmen you are referring to. — SURYANARAYANAN G (@g_snarayanan) December 19, 2017

Twit of the century, congrats . Sarcasm at it's best. Cheers. — sangram keshari (@beingsangram_) December 19, 2017

Hahaah Epic one — BatBallBails (@BatBallBails) December 19, 2017

Vince, in a post-match conference, did not fail to appreciate Starc's ball and conceded there was nothing he could have done against the delivery.

Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram, had also taken to Twitter to congratulate Starc on the 'ball of the century' and said that the Australian reminded him of his bowling days.

That's called a JAFFA! What a delivery @mstarc56 you reminded me of my bowling days and I enjoyed it to the hilt! You made left armers proud! @CricketAus — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 17, 2017

England required at least a draw in the third Test to stay alive in the series but failed to do so. A match-winning double century by Australian skipper Steve Smith guided his team to win back the prestigious Ashes. The hosts had won the opening two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

The fourth Ashes Test will begin from December 26 in Melbourne.