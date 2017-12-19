 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On England's Performance Leaves Fans Unimpressed

Updated: 19 December 2017 14:10 IST

While some cricketing fans were left unimpressed with the pot-shots taken by Manjrekar, some thoroughly enjoyed his sense of humour.

Sanjay Manjrekar took a sly dig at the English batsmen for putting up a poor show with the bat. © Twitter

Australia bowled England out for 218 in the second innings to regain the Ashes despite rain delays and a pitch controversy on Monday. Having beaten the English by an innings and 41 runs at the WACA Ground in Perth, the Australians are now 3-0 up in the series. One of the highlights of the third Test was Mitchell Starc's 'ball of the century' which left James Vince, his victim, clueless when the ball jagged off a crack and crashed into his stumps. Following England's defeat, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took a sly dig at the English batsmen for putting up a poor show with the bat.

"As long as we have English batsmen, we will have balls of the century," Manjrekar tweeted.

Vince, in a post-match conference, did not fail to appreciate Starc's ball and conceded there was nothing he could have done against the delivery.

Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram, had also taken to Twitter to congratulate Starc on the 'ball of the century' and said that the Australian reminded him of his bowling days.

England required at least a draw in the third Test to stay alive in the series but failed to do so. A match-winning double century by Australian skipper Steve Smith guided his team to win back the prestigious Ashes. The hosts had won the opening two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

The fourth Ashes Test will begin from December 26 in Melbourne.

Highlights
  • Australia regained the Ashes
  • Mitchell Starc bowled the 'ball of the century'
  • The fourth Ashes Test will be played on December 26
