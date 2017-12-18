 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Rain, Wet Pitch Delays Australia's March Towards Glory On Day 5

Updated: 18 December 2017 09:11 IST

Showers had caused play to be abandoned early on the fourth day and they continued through to Monday morning, forcing a scheduled early resumption to be cancelled.

The Ashes: Rain, Wet Pitch Delays Australia's March Towards Glory On Day 5
WACA ground staff were seen working furiously with leaf blowers to try to dry out the wet pitch. © AFP

Rain could yet have the last say and give England a helping hand as the start of the final day of the third Ashes Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Monday was delayed due to a wet pitch. Australia, who need just six more wickets to win the match and regain the Ashes, will be hoping the weather will clear out in time for their march towards victory. According to Australian media reports, more rain is expected to hit Perth but the worst of it looks over. Rain has been playing hide and seek since the start of the fifth day and despite no showers taking place currently, a damp pitch has left the hosts frustrated.

Showers had caused play to be abandoned early on the fourth day and they continued through to Monday morning, forcing a scheduled early resumption to be cancelled.

Complicating matters further was a damp spot on the pitch, just outside the popping crease at the southern end, with WACA ground staff working furiously with leaf blowers to try to dry it out.

It was unclear how the water got through the covers onto the pitch, although there was some suggestion it happened when strong winds lifted them up.

Match officials were confident the problem would be resolved once the rain stopped, but no time had been set for the resumption.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Australia England The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wet pitch, rain delays start of final day of the 3rd Test
  • Australia need six more wickets to win the match
  • If Australia win the 3rd Test, they will regain the Ashes
Related Articles
Steve Smith Inches Closer To Don Bradman, Reaches Joint-Second Highest Batting Points Ever
Steve Smith Inches Closer To Don Bradman, Reaches Joint-Second Highest Batting Points Ever
The Ashes: Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On England's Performance Leaves Fans Unimpressed
The Ashes: Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On England's Performance Leaves Fans Unimpressed
The New Don Bradman? Quirky Steve Smith Rises To Exalted Heights
The New Don Bradman? Quirky Steve Smith Rises To Exalted Heights
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.