The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Michael Vaughan Questions Joe Root's Team Selection

Updated: 26 December 2017 14:29 IST

Michael Vaughan has been left baffled on why under-performing seniors are still in the England playing XI ahead of promising youngsters.

England are currently 0-3 down in the Ashes. © AFP

The ongoing Ashes series in Australia has seen the English team struggle for form and consistency. The bowlers especially have caught the eye of fans and pundits across the world. Criticism has poured in and captain Joe Root has been under scrutiny for his man-management, or the supposed lack of it, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting even going to the extent of labelling the 26-year-old as a "little boy". England's off-field behaviour hasn't been up to the mark either, with Ben Duckett accused of throwing a drink on senior player James Anderson in a bar.

This follows the Ben Stokes episode, when the all-rounder was suspended over disciplinary issues surrounding a punch-up at a bar.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking to BT Sport, questioned Root's team selection, asking him to be more ruthless. "England have lost nine out of thirteen (Test matches) away from home in the last two years. They have gone pretty much with the same team. You get that stage as a captain, as a leader, that you have to send a message to the group." Vaughan said.

He was especially vocal in criticising seamer Stuart Broad, who has been out of form for a long time now, and all-rounder Moeen Ali, whose bowling average has been above 100 in the current tour.

Broad had famously gone wicket-less for more than 60 overs, conceding almost 200 runs in the process. His form before the Ashes had been sub-par as well and it's surprising for some that he is still in the playing XI, with Mark Wood and Tom Curran having travelled with the squad.

Moeen Ali has been below-average both with the bat and ball, scoring at an average of about 32. Vaughan was particular in asking for Moeen to be benched for 20-year-old Mason Crane. The Hampshire leg-break bowler already has 75 wickets to his name having played 29 games.

But as things stand, Root and the England selectors have not been too adventurous in their team selection. Curran does get a match, but Broad and Moeen are still in the playing XI in the 4th Test, with no place for Crane.

