The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow Back To No.6 In Unchanged England Team For Third Test

England cricketers prepare for a training session ahead of the third Test in Perth © AFP

England decided to go with an unchanged side for the third Test to be played at the WACA Ground starting Thursday. England skipper Joe Root, however felt that a change in the batting order was the need of the hour and hence Jonny Bairstow in all likelihood will move up to No 6 with all-rounder Moeen Ali dropping back to No.7.

Paceman Craig Overton, who was handed his first cap in the second Test in Adelaide, retains his place in the side.

The holders are looking to keep the five-Test Ashes series alive after heavy defeats in the Brisbane and Adelaide Tests.

England last won a Test in Perth in 1978.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

(With AFP Inputs)