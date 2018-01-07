How Mitchell And Shaun Marsh's Century Celebrations Almost Ended In Disaster

Shaun and Mitchell Marsh hit centuries to put their team on top against England in the final Ashes Test on Sunday. While Shaun, the elder of the Marsh brothers, scored a gritty 156 off 291 balls, his younger brother Mitchell scored a fluent 101 off 141 balls to record their second centuries of the series. However, their century celebrations almost ended in a disaster. Mitchell guided the ball for a double but midway he was embraced by his elder brother while taking the run and then he pushed Shaun to complete a run as the ball was still in play. Their mid-pitch celebration almost led to a run-out but luckily for them, they survived. In a post-match conference, Shaun admitted that his emotions got the better of him as he just wanted to give his brother a hug.

"That was my fault. I think emotions sort of got the better of me and I just wanted to give him a hug. I saw him starting to celebrate and I lost all concept of where the ball was and what was happening with the ball," Shaun said

The Marsh Bros explain what was going on with the awkward celebration for Mitch's ton today Great stuff here #Ashes pic.twitter.com/vCAiLZca9x — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 7, 2018

"He pushed me off him and said 'you better get down the other end.' Thankfully, it all worked out and I was just really happy for him," Shaun added.

The Marsh brothers became only the third set of brothers to score centuries in the same innings for Australia.

They joined Greg and Ian Chappell and Steve and Mark Waugh to score fraternal centuries for Australia.

Shaun Marsh was subsequently run out for 156, while brother Mitchell was castled by Tom Curran on 101.

Talking about the celebration, Mitchell said, "My take was I pretty much went for the high five and Shaun went for the hug and we were somewhere parked in the middle and had a quick split-second level of panic and hugged again after that."

While the Marsh brothers enjoyed their century, their celebrations left Australia captain Steve Smith fuming as the ball was still in play.

Shaun said it was a proud moment for the family, with his father, Geoff playing 50 Tests as the opener from 1985-1992.

"To be out there with Mitch, to both score our Test century today for Australia, being out there and sharing each other's emotions when we got to our hundreds, was an extremely happy moment," he said.

"And it'll certainly be a day that we won't forget."