How David Warner Survived To Smash 21st Test Century After Being Dismissed On 99

David Warner received a belated Christmas Day gift from his English counterparts on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Australian opener looked set to miss out on a well-deserved hundred when top-edged a delivery from England debutant Tom Curran to mid-on whilst batting on 99. Warner was making his way back to the pavillion when replays showed a no-ball for overstepping by Curran and much to the delight of the Boxing Day crowd at the MCG, Warner was recalled.

On the very next ball, the left-hander took a single and let out a massive roar as he completed his 21st Test century to put the hosts in the driving seat.

Warner celebrated by ripping off his helmet to salute the huge Boxing Day crowd at the MCG.

It was a crushing blow for the Surrey paceman Curran playing in his first Test to give Warner a no-ball reprieve on 99 before seeing the Australian opener joyously reach triple figures on the next ball.

However, Warner didn't stay at the crease for much longer after his let-off, as he was caught behind off James Anderson for 103.

Warner faced 151 balls and hit 13 fours and a six off Moeen Ali in the over before lunch. It was also Anderson's 100th Ashes wicket.

In the process of scoring his century, Warner brought up 6,000 runs in his 70th Test, making him the joint fourth-fastest Australian to do so behind Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden and alongside Greg Chappell.

Australia have already reclaimed the Ashes after taking an unassailable three-nil lead in the five-Test series and are chasing a 5-0 whitewash over the beleaguered tourists.