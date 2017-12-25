The Ashes: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann To Step Down In 2019

 
Updated: 25 December 2017 08:33 IST

Darren Lehmann has said that he will not seek to renew his current contract that expires at the end of 2019.

Darren Lehmann has been at the helm since the 2013 Ashes. © AFP

Australia coach Darren Lehmann dropped a bombshell on Monday when he revealed that he will be stepping down from his position and not seek to renew his current contract that expires at the end of 2019. Speaking to Fox Sports in an interview Lehmann said that the English summer season in 18 months will be his last as coach of the Australian national team. Under Lehmann, Australia regained the Ashes after beating England in the third Test at Perth last week to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. The fourth Test starts on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia will seek to defend their World Cup title in the first half of the 2019 English season before playing an Ashes Test series.

"That will be it," Lehmann said when asked whether he will seek a new contract beyond 2019.

"It will be a case of too much time, too much travel."

Lehmann has been at the helm since the 2013 Ashes when he replaced sacked coach Mickey Arthur following a disastrous tour of India.

In Lehmann's time as coach, Australia have won two Ashes series at home and lost two in England, while also winning the 2015 World Cup.

"For me, I've really enjoyed the role and loving it," he said.

"We'll just get to that point and work out what we do from there."

Former Test opener Justin Langer, who has an outstanding record at Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, will be among the favourites to succeed Lehmann as national coach.

(With AFP Inputs)

