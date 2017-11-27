 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Phillip Hughes, 3rd Death Anniversary: Cricketers Post Heartfelt Messages

Updated: 27 November 2017 12:23 IST

Phillip Hughes passed away on this day three years ago, two days after being struck by a ball during a Sheffield Shield match.

Phillip Hughes, 3rd Death Anniversary: Cricketers Post Heartfelt Messages
On Phillip Hughes' 3rd death anniversary, Australian cricketers paid their tribute. © Reuters

Australian cricketers took to social media to post heartfelt messages on the third death anniversary of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes. Three years ago today, Hughes passed away, two days after being struck on the neck by a bouncer while playing Sheffield Shield cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was three days short of his 26th birthday. The likes of Australia captain Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Johnson and Glenn Maxwell all took to Twitter to post messages in tribute of their teammate. The outpouring of emotion was clear to see on the fifth day of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Monday.

England cricket's Barmy Army supporter group put their rivalries aside to pay a classy tribute with a rendition of 'There's Only One Phillip Hughes' at the Gabba.

Australian openers Warner and Cameron Bancroft also paid their respect by wearing black armbands with Hughes' initials on it. Warner was also seen looking at the skies after he reached 63 not out, the score Hughes was on when he was struck by the bouncer.

Meanwhile, Australia cruised to a crushing 10-wicket win over England to go one-up in the Ashes 2017 series in the opening Test at the Gabba on Monday.

Warner and Bancroft added to England's agony by peeling off the required runs without the loss of a wicket before lunch on the final day. Warner finished unbeaten on 87 off 119 balls with newcomer Bancroft hitting the winning runs to remain 82 not out off 182 balls in Australia's 173 without loss.

In the process, they broke an 87-year-old Test record for the all-time highest unbeaten opening partnership in a successful Test chase.

The Australians only needed 56 runs on the final morning go one up after England imploded on Sunday's fourth day.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Australia England Phillip Hughes The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • On this day three years ago, Phillip Hughes died
  • Australian cricketers posted heartfelt messages on social media
  • England's Barmy Army group sang a song for Hughes
Related Articles
Australians Play Down Sledging Problem After Phillip Hughes Inquest
Australians Play Down Sledging Problem After Phillip Hughes Inquest
Phillip Hughes' Death Caused by 'Tiny Misjudgement'
Phillip Hughes' Death Caused by 'Tiny Misjudgement'
Modified Helmets Would Not Have Saved Phillip Hughes: Report
Modified Helmets Would Not Have Saved Phillip Hughes: Report
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.