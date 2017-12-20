 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Mitchell Starc Doubt For Boxing Day Test But Cleared Of Serious Injury

Updated: 20 December 2017 10:13 IST

Mitchell Starc was seen hobbling on crutches as he left Perth after Australia regained the Ashes.

Mitchell Starc Doubt For Boxing Day Test But Cleared Of Serious Injury
Mitchell Starc is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes series. © AFP

Mitchell Starc has been cleared of a serious foot injury but is a big doubt for the Boxing Day Test. The Australian pace sensation has been a revelation so far in the Ashes series. He tops the charts of the highest wicket-takers in the series with 19 scalps to his name. Starc bowled a lethal delivery, which was dubbed the 'ball of the century', to dismiss James Vince in the third Ashes Test in Perth. Scans confirmed he only has a bruised heel after he was seen hobbling on crutches as he left Perth after Australia claimed the Ashes by beating England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test this week.

The injury was assessed in Sydney on Wednesday and the paceman was "cleared of serious injury", cricket.com.au said, adding that he would link up with Australia's 13-man squad later this week in Melbourne.

But local reports said Starc still remained a doubt to play, with Jackson Bird likely to replace him should he fail to recover.

"We'd love to win 5-0 and have the big three (Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood) going all the time," skipper Steve Smith said after the Perth win.

"But we've also got an important tour to South Africa after this series, which we'd love to have him (Starc) available for."

Meanwhile, the BBC said seamer Craig Overton was also a doubt for Melbourne, where England will be desperate to salvage some pride.

Overton, who made his debut in the second match of the series in Adelaide, is still struggling after being hit in the ribs by a Cummins bouncer.

"We're going to assess it over the next couple of days," he told the broadcaster.

"Melbourne might be a push, but it's still an option to play at the minute."

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Australia England Mitchell Aaron Starc The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mitchell Starc could miss the Boxing Day Test vs England
  • Mitchell Starc has been cleared of a serious foot injury
  • Mitchell Starc has taken 19 wickets in the Ashes series so far
Related Articles
The Ashes: Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On England's Performance Leaves Fans Unimpressed
The Ashes: Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet On England's Performance Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 4: Mitchell Starc's Ripper To James Vince Is Being Called The 'Ball Of The Century'
Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 4: Mitchell Starc's Ripper To James Vince Is Being Called The 'Ball Of The Century'
The Ashes: Australia Close To Glory As England Lose Three Wickets
The Ashes: Australia Close To Glory As England Lose Three Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.