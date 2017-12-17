 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 4: Mitchell Starc's Ripper To James Vince Is Being Called The 'Ball Of The Century'

Updated: 17 December 2017 20:03 IST

Not just fans but former cricketers too were left awestruck by the left-arm pacer's lethal delivery. The list of admirers also included Shane Warne, whose delivery to Mike Gatting is often described as the greatest ball ever bowled.

Mitchell Starc bowled an unplayable delivery to clean up James Vince in the 3rd Test. © AFP

Australian pace spearhead's virtually unplayable delivery to clean up England's James Vince on the fourth day of the 3rd Ashes Test is being described by some as the 'Ball of the Century'. Vince, who scored a neat 55 before being the last man out of the penultimate day, was squared up when Starc's ball jagged off a crack and crashed into his stumps. Vince conceded there was nothing he could have done against the delivery. Starc's bowling partner Josh Hazlewood said the crack would be part of the Australian attack's game plan on the last day.

Many on Twitter were of the opinion that terming the delivery as 'Ball of the Century' was a bit of a stretch. However, there was unanimity of the brilliance of Starc.

Australia were confident rain would not deny them the Ashes despite play being abandoned early on Sunday.

The home side lead the five-Test series 2-0 and a win in the last-ever Ashes Test to be played at the WACA Ground would see them regain the urn, and at stumps on the fourth day they could smell victory despite the showers sweeping across Perth and predicted to continue into the final day's play.

Trailing by 259 runs in the first innings after Australia declared at 662 for nine, England were 132 for four when stumps was called early after a rain-interrupted final session, with Dawid Malan on 28 and Jonny Bairstow on 14, still behind by 127 runs.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • Starc removed Vince with a virtually unplayable delivery
  • Many called it the 'Ball of the Century'
  • Play was called off early on Day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test
