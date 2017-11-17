Australia Retain Women's Ashes With T20I Win Over England

Australia retained the women's Ashes with a six-wicket win over England in the first Twenty20 international in Sydney on Friday. A career-best haul of four for 22 from Megan Schutt restricted England to 132 for nine before Beth Mooney's 86 -- the highest score in a T20 in Australia -- helped reel in the target with 25 balls to spare. The two points from the victory clinched the series for Australia with two matches to play.

In the multi-format series, the four points from two ODI wins, two points from the drawn day-night Test and the T20 victory enabled Australia take an unassailable lead and retain the trophy.

The highlight of the Ashes series was Ellyse Perry's record-breaking 213 not out in the day-night Ashes Test last week.

The series now moves to Canberra for the final two ODIs on Sunday and Tuesday at Manuka Oval.