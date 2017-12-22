Ashes 2017: Steve Smith's Warning To England Camp Ahead Of 4th Test

Australia captain Steve Smith says his fast bowlers will continue to bombard England's tail-enders with short-pitched deliveries despite claims their beleaguered batsmen deserve more protection from the umpires. Smith said there would be no let-up in the fourth Test starting in Melbourne on December 26 (Boxing Day), adding that it was a strategy England would employ themselves if they could. "We obviously had a plan from the start of the series that we were going to bowl a lot of short stuff to those guys, much like we did back in 2013. And no doubt if they have the kind of pace our bowlers could generate they would probably do the same thing," he told reporters on Thursday.