The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Ashes 2017: Steve Smith's Warning To England Camp Ahead Of 4th Test

Updated: 22 December 2017 14:51 IST

Steve Smith's uncompromising stance comes after former England captain Mike Atherton called on umpires to better enforce the game's laws around bouncers which are designed to shield batsmen down the order.

Steve Smith has been in top form during the ongoing Ashes series. © AFP

Australia captain Steve Smith says his fast bowlers will continue to bombard England's tail-enders with short-pitched deliveries despite claims their beleaguered batsmen deserve more protection from the umpires. Smith said there would be no let-up in the fourth Test starting in Melbourne on December 26 (Boxing Day), adding that it was a strategy England would employ themselves if they could. "We obviously had a plan from the start of the series that we were going to bowl a lot of short stuff to those guys, much like we did back in 2013. And no doubt if they have the kind of pace our bowlers could generate they would probably do the same thing," he told reporters on Thursday.

Australia trounced the tourists by an innings and 41 runs in Perth on Monday to reclaim the Ashes and hold an unassailable 3-0 lead with two Tests to play in Melbourne and Sydney.

In the three Tests so far, Australia's pace battery has targeted England's tailenders with short-pitched deliveries. Last man in James Anderson was struck a fearsome blow on the helmet grille by a brutal bouncer from Pat Cummins in Perth which drew criticism from Atherton, writing in The Times.

Atherton said he was dismayed by the continued attacks on the England tail, which included six bouncers to Anderson in the last rites of that Test.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • England are down 0-3 in the Ashes
  • Australian pacers have been too hot to handle for England
  • Smith said the Aussies could continue firing in bouncers
