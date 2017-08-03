Yuki Bhambri Stuns Gael Monfils in Citi Open

Bhambri took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win.

India's Yuki Bhambri produced one of the best performances of his career and stunned world No.22 and defending champion Gael Monfils in a tough three-setter to enter the third round of the ATP Citi Open.

Bhambri, who had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament, took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win over the sixth-seeded Frenchman to enter the round of 16.

Bhambri will next be up against Guido Pella of Argentina. Pella, who had shown the door to another Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening round, defeated Mischa Zverev of Germany 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3 in the second round.

It was good news for India in the men's doubles as well with Rohan Bopanna and his partner Donald Young of USA overcoming their opening hurdle.

Wildcard entrants Bopanna and Young shrugged off the challenge of Canadian Daniel Nestor and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan in straight sets.

Bopanna and Young hardly broke a sweat to get the better of Nestor and Qureshi 6-2 6-3 to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the USD 1,750,080 event.

However, a Herculean task awaits Bopanna and Young as they take on fourth-seeded American brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan in the quarterfinals.