Yuki Bhambri Reaches Zhuhai Challenger Quarterfinals

India's Yuki Bhambri marched into the men's singles quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Zhuhai ATP Challenger event after outclassing fifth seed and world number 147 Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia in straight sets on Thursday. The unseeded Indian beat his Serbian rival 6-1 6-4 in the second round match which lasted an hour and 14 minutes. Yuki, who is ranked 341st in the world, will next face 190th-ranked Agustin Velotti of Argentina.

The Indian broke his rival five times in the match and lost his serve only once.

"I stayed solid and served well. I went for my shots when it was possible. I had good two wins and I am hoping to get more," Yuki told PTI after the match.

Yuki and Chennai Open winner Jeeven Nedunchezhiyan had lost the first round in the doubles event.

