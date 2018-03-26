 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Yuki Bhambri Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Squad After Shoulder Injury

Updated: 26 March 2018 16:44 IST

Yuki will be replaced by World No.246 Prajnesh for the tie which will be held in Tianjin, China on April 6-7.

Yuki Bhambri Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Squad After Shoulder Injury
Yuki Bhambri is India's highest ranked men's singles player © AFP

Yuki Bhambri on Monday pulled out of the Indian squad for next month's Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 second round tie against China due to injury. India's highest ranked men's singles player, Yuki will be replaced by World No.246 Prajnesh for the tie which will be held in Tianjin, China on April 6-7. Bhambri, who lost to American Jack Sock in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday evening, has picked up a shoulder injury and abdominal tear. India coach Zeeshan Ali felt that Yuki's absence will be a big blow for his team. "He sent us an email this morning, informed us that he is injured and won't be available to play. It is a big blow for us, there is no doubt. From being the favourites, we are suddenly the underdogs," Ali told news agency IANS.

"But injuries are a part and parcel of a tennis player's life and we will have to go out there with the team that we have and give it our best shot," he added.

"We have asked the AITA to replace Yuki with Prajnesh. He will be joining the team as the third singles player."

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal are the other singles players in the Indian squad while Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna form the doubles pair.

India enjoy a 3-0 record in Davis Cup ties against China. The two teams last clashed in 2005.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Yuki Bhambri Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuki Bhambri pulled out of the Indian squad for next month's Davis Cup
  • He is India's highest ranked men's singles player
  • Yuki will be replaced by World No.246 Prajnesh for the tie
Related Articles
Miami Open: Yuki Bhambri Defeats Mirza Basic To Enter Second Round
Miami Open: Yuki Bhambri Defeats Mirza Basic To Enter Second Round
Indian Wells: Yuki Bhambri Sends World No.12 Lucas Pouille Packing
Indian Wells: Yuki Bhambri Sends World No.12 Lucas Pouille Packing
Yuki Bhambri Beats Ramkumar Ramanathan To Qualify For Indian Wells Masters
Yuki Bhambri Beats Ramkumar Ramanathan To Qualify For Indian Wells Masters
Australian Open: First Round Wall Remains Unscaled For Yuki Bhambri
Australian Open: First Round Wall Remains Unscaled For Yuki Bhambri
Yuki Bhambri Qualifies For Australian Open, Ramkumar Ramanathan Misses Out
Yuki Bhambri Qualifies For Australian Open, Ramkumar Ramanathan Misses Out
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.