Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. Some might say that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are right up there with him -- all three are tied on 20 Grand Slam titles. But his grace on the court and the flourish of that single-handed backhand is unparalleled. There are not many things in life that give as much joy as watching Federer at his very best. Age, however, is not on the Swiss maestro's side and his performance in the last couple of years has dipped considerably. But Federer fans needn't worry, he might still have an ace up his sleeve -- an alternate career in Table Tennis.

Don't believe us? Well, one look at the 40-year-old showing off his table tennis skills might just change your mind.

It goes without saying, Federer's table tennis video put a dent on the Insta universe. The likes of American tennis star John Isner and Bear Grylls, British adventurer and television host, were left a bit shell-shocked.

"Forrest Gump has nothing on the 'goat'," wrote Isner, alluding to Tom Hanks' blockbuster movie.

"I knew it! You had been secretly practicing before we played that epic final together up that mountain! Next match is mine…," wrote Bear Grylls.

While Federer is wowing fans on Instagram, his return to the tennis court still remains uncertain.

He has only played 13 matches in 2021, having been out for more than a year with two knee surgeries.

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open starts on August 30 but Federer did not say whether he would be taking part in the last of the year's four majors.

"I'm fine. I was on holiday. I haven't done anything for a while because of my knee. I had to stop everything after Wimbledon," he told Blick newspaper.

"This week, I have to meet my doctors and my team, and then we will see what happens next. For now, everything is still a bit uncertain."

(With AFP inputs)