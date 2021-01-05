The WTA Tour will follow its usual schedule for most of 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, after organisers on Tuesday announced an updated calendar, which takes the season through to Wimbledon in July. The Indian Wells tournament, jointly held with the ATP, was postponed last month from its usual March date, while the Australian Open was delayed until February 8.

The season starts on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, before players travel to Australia.

Top-level events, including the Miami Open, Madrid Open and Italian Open, will all go ahead as usual.

"The current schedule reflects a traditional WTA Tour calendar for the majority of the season past mid-March," the WTA said in a statement.

The Tour also said "alternatives are being assessed" for a new date to hold Indian Wells.

Promoted

Further updates for the 2021 campaign past Wimbledon will be confirmed in "due course".

Following Abu Dhabi this week, there will be two events in Melbourne in the run-up to the Australian Open.