Wimbledon: Stanislas Wawrinka Knocked Out By Thomas Fabbiano In Second Round

Updated: 05 July 2018 23:23 IST

The three-time Grand champion Wawrinka, currently world No. 224, missed the later part of the last season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Stanislas Wawrinka waves after losing to Italy's Thomas Fabbiano in the second round. © AFP

Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano on Thursday knocked out former world No. 3 Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to book a place in the third round of Wimbledon, equaling his best run ever in a Grand Slam tournament. The match was played over two days, as rain and nightfall forced the encounter to be suspended on Wednesday while the Italian, world No. 133, was trailing 5-6 in the third set and on serve. When the match was resumed, Fabbiano held serve and managed to clinch the third set tie-break, earning his first career win over Wawrinka, who struggled to regain form.

The three-time Grand champion Wawrinka, currently world No. 224, missed the later part of the last season due to a knee injury that required surgery. Wawrinka was the finalist in last year's French open but since then has not been able to pull things back together and has tumbled down in the ranking. 
The 33-year-old lost in the first round of the French Open this year. Wawrinka also was knocked out of the Australian Open earlier this year in the second round. The Swiss was not the part of the U.S. Open last year. 

Next up for Thomas Fabbiano, who had reached the 2017 US Open third round, will be Stefano Tsitsipas of Greece, who defeated United States' Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Thursday also marched into third round of the tournament. World number one Nadal defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 while Novak Djokovic eased through Argentina's Horacio Zeballos, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

(With IANS Inputs)
 

Highlights
  • Fabbiano defeated Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
  • Wawrinka missed the later part of the last season due to knee injury.
  • Fabbiano will face Stefano Tsitsipas in the third round.
