Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis tournament after losing to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in women's doubles second round match on Saturday. Sania and Mattek-Sands lost the match in straight sets. In the first set, Sania and her American partner gave the Russians a tough fight but eventually lost 4-6. In the second set, Sania and Mattek-Sands broke early but then a couple of false shots from the Indian saw them trailing and blowing the chance to take the match into a decider. They lost the second set 3-6.

Sania and Mattek-Sands had defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the first round on Thursday.

Sania will be in action later in the day in the mixed doubles second round match with Rohan Bopanna. The India duo will take on the British pair of Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith in their second round match.

On Friday, Sania and Bopanna had defeated Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan in straight sets in the all-Indian contest in the mixed doubles first round clash.