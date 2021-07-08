Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, suffered a shocking straight sets loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz as the Switzerland star exited Wimbledon in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Hurkacz managed to pull off what no one in the past could -- beat Roger Federer 6-0 in a set at Wimbledon. After his defeat, as Federer was walking off the centre court, fans in attendance gave the legendary star a standing ovation. Wimbledon's official Twitter handle posted a video of Federer leaving the court with the crowd cheering on the Switzerland star.

Watch the video here:

An ovation for 22 years of memories



It's been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GvsOenp68C — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

Surprised by the result, sports fraternity took to Twitter to react to Federer's shock exit from the Wimbledon. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was among the first to react to the match.

Former England footballer Garry Lineker said that "even the very greatest can't defy father time."

Roger and out. The great @rogerfederer loses. Even the very greatest can't defy Father Time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2021

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle too couldn't fathom the fact that Federer lost a set 0-6 on grass court.

Has the sun set? It has been feared for a while but straight sets on grass with a 0-6? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2021

In the match, Federer was outplayed in the first set which Hurkacz won 6-3 in just 28 minutes.

The second set saw Federer fight back and push the 24-year-old Polish opponent to a tie-breaker. Federer eventually lost the tie-break 3-4.

As Hurkacz was closing in on a huge victory, Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard tweeted that she is turning off her TV set as she couldn't watch Federer go down in the quarter-final of Wimbledon.

Turning the TV off — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 7, 2021

In the final set, Hurkacz didn't give Federer an inch as he sealed a place in the semi-final with a thumping win over one of the greats of the game.