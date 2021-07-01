Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic's "Spider-Man Returns" Post Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter
Novak Djokovic asked fans to come up with memes after posting a picture of himself posing as 'Spider-Man'
Novak Djokovic, world number one tennis player, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the court in which he can be seen stretching full-length to reach for the ball during a Wimbledon match. Djokovic, while sharing the picture, asked his fans to come up with memes and they didn't disappoint the Serbian star as the micro-blogging website was filled with hilarious memes in no time. "Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin #WimbledonThing," Djokovic captioned the picture.
Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/OkNQeirPJD— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021
Here are some of the funniest memes fans posted in reply to Djokovic's tweet.
June 30, 2021
#Novak #Spiderman #Novaksplit #Wimblendonthing pic.twitter.com/OKzYzVUnPo— Divapati Prem (@DivapatiPrem) June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Spidernole! idemoooo! #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/W9rKHaF2jb— Theo Milki (@Theo_Milki) June 30, 2021
Number 1, The Amazing Novak-Man, greetings from Chile !! @DjokerNole #WimbledonThing #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/qkgwAE8FG9— David Gonzlez B. (@advertenciadis) June 30, 2021
Djokovic, who is bidding for his sixth Wimbledon title, came back from behind to begin his title defence with a four-set win over England's Jack Draper.
After dropping the opening set against the 253rd-ranked Draper, Djokovic found his rhythm and won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
On Wednesday, Djokovic was up against Kevin Anderson and although the five-time champion notched up a straight sets victory, he too had trouble on the Centre Court, falling five times during the second-round match.
Anderson, the runner-up of Wimbledon 2018, was no match for Djokovic as the defending champion won the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
The Centre Court has been in the news after Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino both slipped during their opening round matches and had to retire, ending their campaign.