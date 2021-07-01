Novak Djokovic, world number one tennis player, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the court in which he can be seen stretching full-length to reach for the ball during a Wimbledon match. Djokovic, while sharing the picture, asked his fans to come up with memes and they didn't disappoint the Serbian star as the micro-blogging website was filled with hilarious memes in no time. "Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin #WimbledonThing," Djokovic captioned the picture.

Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/OkNQeirPJD — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Here are some of the funniest memes fans posted in reply to Djokovic's tweet.

Djokovic, who is bidding for his sixth Wimbledon title, came back from behind to begin his title defence with a four-set win over England's Jack Draper.

After dropping the opening set against the 253rd-ranked Draper, Djokovic found his rhythm and won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

On Wednesday, Djokovic was up against Kevin Anderson and although the five-time champion notched up a straight sets victory, he too had trouble on the Centre Court, falling five times during the second-round match.

Anderson, the runner-up of Wimbledon 2018, was no match for Djokovic as the defending champion won the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The Centre Court has been in the news after Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino both slipped during their opening round matches and had to retire, ending their campaign.