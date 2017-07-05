 
Wimbledon: Jack Sock Wins Hearts With This Gesture On Social Media

Updated: 05 July 2017 18:36 IST

American tennis player Jack Sock, ranked 18 in the world, took to Twitter to find the young fan from whom the towel was snatched.

Jack Sock promised to send a towel to the young fan from whose hands it was snatched away. © AFP

Jack Sock is a nice guy on the ATP Tour. Ask any player or fan and they will all say the same thing. On Wednesday, the American world No 18 became even nicer (if that is possible) when he made a young tennis fan's day. Sock, seeded 17th at Wimbledon, beat Chile's Christian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Tuesday in the men's singles first round match. After the win, he threw his used towel towards a young boy, who gestured for it. However, the young fan was left stunned when an older man snatched it away from his hands. Sock took the matter to heart and promised to send the youngster a towel. The Rio Olympic Games mixed doubles gold medallist appealed for help on Twitter, asking for information about the young boy.

Sock's gesture has won immense approval from fans on social media. Twitter has been abuzz, taking the older man in the white hat to task. Andy Murray's mother Judy, too, joined the outrage. Tennis player Rajeev Ram also tweeted his disbelief at what had happened.

While the 24-year-old American offered to send the young boy a Wimbledon towel, the other three Grand Slam organisers - the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open - decided to send the fan their towels too! Christy, the official towel provider for Wimbledon, also wants to send the unidentified boy a towel gift set.

While Sock will play Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the second round on Thursday, the search continues for the young fan while the American goes on winning hearts.

