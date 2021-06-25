Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep withdraws from Wimbledon tennis championships due to injury.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," Halep wrote on Instagram.

"I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from 2 years ago, I was excited and honored to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion. Unfortunately, my body didn't cooperate and I'll have to save that feeling for next year," she added.

"I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two Majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically. We will see what the future holds but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete."

More to follow...