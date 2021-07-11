Roger Federer took to Twitter to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. The Serbian tennis star defeated Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, at the Centre Court on Sunday. In what was a topsy-turvy encounter for Djokovic, he had to rely on his experience to get past his Italian opponent. He won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Federer wrote, "Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!"

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Even Wimbledon's official Twitter handle praised Djokovic, and posted a photo. It was captioned as, ""When I was a little boy, I used to make the Wimbledon trophy out of materials in my room, imagining I'd be standing here one day" You've come a long way, @DjokerNole".

"When I was a little boy, I used to make the Wimbledon trophy out of materials in my room, imagining I'd be standing here one day"



You've come a long way, @DjokerNole #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uXYIbAYbsa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

Triple



Djokovic, Federer & Nadal now share the all-time record for most Grand Slam men's singles titles #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DzKyJe5Ryg — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 11, 2021

Most focus will be on Djokovic equalling Nadal and Federer on 20 Slams, but for me Djokovic finally joining Fed and Nadal in winning Roland Garros & Wimbledon in a row (the Channel Slam) is huge. One of the hardest things to do in tennis — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) July 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic's progress toward the "golden" slam:

Australian Open:

Roland Garros:

Wimbledon:

Olympics:

US Open: — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 11, 2021

Djokovic has now won the same amount of Grand Slam titles as Federer and Rafael Nadal.

It is worth noting that Djokovic has also become the second-ever man to win the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season after Rod Laver. Only Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have done it on the Women's category in the Open Era as well.