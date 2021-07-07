Wimbledon, the oldest and the most prestigious tennis tournament, is currently underway. When you take part in The Championships, it can give you moments of extreme excitement as well as nervousness. It can't be denied, though, that sometimes watching a game leaves you more anxious than being on the court and defeating your opponent. On July 6, the official handle of Wimbledon shared a video from the Round of 16 game between Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and Britain's Emma Raducanu. In the stands was Ajla's boyfriend Matteo Berrettini, a professional tennis player from Italy. In the 20-second clip, Matteo was seen pulling the iron railing, making even the commentator laugh. Matteo, calm down. Still, a long way to go, but his girlfriend Ajla is going well here," the commentator said.

In the video, though, Matteo looked visibly tense and nervous during the match, which Ajla dominated, winning the first set 6-4 and leading the second 3-0 before Raducanu retired after facing breathing difficulties. "Watching is a lot more tense than playing, right Matteo Berrettini?" read the caption.

Twitter users loved the reaction of the commentator. Some found Matteo's gestures during the game "cute".

This user, for instance, said that the commentator laughing at Matteo and telling him to calm down made it all "exponentially funnier".

Commentator laughing at Matteo and telling him to calm down makes it exponentially funnier https://t.co/d9CXb0XgHU — rachel (@tennisbish) July 6, 2021

Here's a user who found the 25-year-old Italian's reaction "cute".

So cute https://t.co/YlI5j3A1IY — Sabine Lisicki Fans (@SLisickiFansacc) July 6, 2021

Check out some of the other reactions:

He's great, can he be my bf? I have a thing Italians — Halfpint (@Lofty2467) July 6, 2021

Lol don't break the railings — Mira (@Mira52510707) July 6, 2021

LMAO she really said "matteo calm down" https://t.co/GhkWdoT8Nc — basil (@tsitsipxs) July 6, 2021

Wimbledon in its next tweet said that Matteo might go through the same emotions when Ajla faces world number 1 Ashleigh Barty. We don't know if that happened, but Ajla's dream run at The Championships came to an end on July 6 when Ashleigh beat her 6-1, 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash against Angelique Kerber.

The Italian will be going through it all over again as @Ajlatom takes on world No.1 Ash Barty on Centre Court...#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2021

However, the tournament continues for Matteo, who faces Canada's Auger Aliassime, in the quarter-final clash on July 7.