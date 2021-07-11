Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of himself from the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic is eyeing his sixth Wimbledon title, while Berrettini, who has never won a Grand Slam, will also aim to become the first Italian singles player to win the prestigious trophy at the All England Club. "Going to be an unreal experience courtside. Let's play @DjokerNole v @MattBerrettini #Wimbledon," tweeted Shastri.

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 20-day break ahead of the start of the five-match Test series against England. Virat Kohli-led side recently the lost World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton by 8 wickets.

The first Test match between England and India will begin on August 4, and the team India will regroup on July 15 for the preparations of the English Test series.

Promoted

Talking about the Wimbledon match, the 19th-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will seek to win his 20th Grand Slam and equal with the record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. While it's a big game for Berrettini who is on his road to become the first Italian men to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta's French Open win in 1976.

However, the Italian lost both of his last encounters against Novak Djokovic including the recent loss at the Roland Garros, where Djokovic emerged as the winner, but Berrettini has a run of 11-0 this season on the grass with a win in the Queen's Club event before Wimbledon.