Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday and will play defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final. The 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the campaign in beating Argentinian Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Bautista Agut, whose previous best at Grand Slams was reaching the last eight at this year's Australian Open, has beaten Djokovic twice already this year in Qatar and Miami although he trails 7-3 overall. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battle for a place in the Wimbledon final on Friday, 11 years after they mesmerised Centre Court in a Grand Slam championship match widely regarded as the greatest ever played. Nadal emerged triumphant that day, winning in five sets in a four-hour 48-minute epic of fluctuating fortunes that stretched out over seven hours because of constant, momentum-shifting rain interruptions. The Spaniard won 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (8/10), 9-7 as the clock ticked past 9pm and with the famous stadium in near-darkness.
